In what has become all too familiar, severe weather and flooding warnings are in place for much of NSW.
However, it seems severe weather events are also an issue in space.
An ongoing deluge will see rivers on and west of the Great Dividing Range hit by moderate to major flooding, affecting towns including Tamworth, Dubbo and Bathurst.
There is a severe weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across inland NSW, with no reprieve in sight this week.
Over the last few days, parts of NSW have already been hit with double to triple the amount of rain they would usually see in a month
It comes as Sydney endures its wettest year on record. Experts say a warmer climate is to blame.
In the past 100 years the average temperature in the harbour city has increased by 1.47 degrees.
The previous annual record of 2194mm of rainfall, which had stood since 1950, was broken today.
Since January more than 2157mm had fallen at Sydney's Observatory Hill at 9am, when heavy rain took the total 54.2mm higher by 1.30pm, breaking the previous top mark.
These worries are not confined to earth, a new centre has opened to predict weather events in space.
A Space Weather Forecasting Centre has been inaugurated in Adelaide to help Australia's space industry prepare for space weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology's dedicated centre will deliver 24/7 space weather forecasting and warning services.
Just like on Earth, weather in space is principally driven by the sun. During solar storms, explosions called solar flares break out, which can affect communications, GPS, aviation and energy supply.
According to NASA, solar flares send energy hurtling through space at the speed of light. Sometimes flares come with huge solar eruptions, called coronal mass ejections.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
