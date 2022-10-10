Next year marks 50 years since the formation of the legendary rock band AC/DC.
The Royal Australian Mint has got in early and immortalised the band on a new 2023 coin, which won't be circulated but will be a collector's item.
The coin features guitarist Angus Young in his school boy uniform, doing his one-legged hop, screaming his lungs out.
There is a $1 silver frosted version for $90.
There is also a collection of six uncirculated 20c coins, coloured to look like a record, for $110.
And they are presented in a case that looks like a roadies' concert case.
You can buy them at mintcoinshop.com.au
