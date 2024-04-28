Mr Squiggle, the man from the moon, lands at the National Museum

If you see a rocket above Canberra in the next fortnight it may just be one of Australia's most beloved children's characters.
Mr Squiggle - aka the man from the moon who drew pictures upside down with his pencil nose - will land at the National Museum of Australia on May 16.
His arrival is part of an acquisition of more than 750 items related to the iconic Australian children's show's creator Norman Hetherington.
The original Mr Squiggle marionette and fellow puppets such as Rocket and Blackboard have joined the National Historical Collection, as well as artworks, scripts, costumes, props, sets, production notes, merchandise and audio-visual material from Mr Hetherington's career.
The acquisition comes from Mr Hetherington's daughter, known to many Australians as Miss Rebecca. She was the last presenter on the show, which was on air for a total of 40 years.
"He'll probably still be living on the moon some of the time, but when Mr Squiggle is here, he will be at the National Museum," Mr Hetherington said.
"It does feel a little bit like Mr Squiggle has moved out. But he's going to live with another lovely family, that I respect, and I know he will be in good care."
As well as being part of the show, Ms Hetherington also knows what it was like to grow up with Mr Squiggle. But unlike other Australians, Mr Squiggle was not just on the TV screen, but part of the family who was around before she was born.
"You take for granted whatever your parents do," Ms Hetherington said.
"But looking back I can realise how interesting it was.
"We had the studio underneath the house so if I didn't have anything to do I just go, sit and watch Dad create things, paint puppets, make a new puppet, paint a backdrop.
"There was always something happening. And I could also go along and watch him record shows, so it was pretty special."
Before Mr Hetherington was the man behind the man from the moon, his upside-down drawing skills were honed during his time with the Second Australian Imperial Force, during World War II.
There he was an entertainer and cartoonist who would draw upside down to entertain the troops. This skill would go on to be a key part of Mr Squiggle's talents.
After the war, he worked as a cartoonist at the Bulletin, which gave him the creative space and freedom to also pursue his long-standing interest in puppetry.
String puppets Nicky and Noodle - which have also been added to the National Museum's collection - were part of Mr Hetherington's original retinue of puppets and appeared on the opening night of ABC TV on November 5, 1956.
Mr Squiggle and Friends would go to air on July 1, 1959, but Mr Hetherington's creativity didn't stop there. He also created and performed puppets for other shows including Pinocchio, Blinky Bill, Skippy and Playschool.
National Museum senior curator Sophie Jensen said the collection offered a fascinating glimpse into one of the most original and creative minds Australia has produced.
"We are really excited to share Mr Squiggle with all of Australia again," she said.
"He's such a treasured part of so many people's lives and ... we are excited to get him out so that people can re-enjoy him and remember him and introduce him to a whole other generation of Australians."
Mr Squiggle and Rocket will be on show at the National Museum from May 16 to July 2.
A larger exhibition featuring more of Mr Squiggle's friends is in development.
