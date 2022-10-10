The Canberra Times
Morning peak to feel raising London Circuit project congestion pinch

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
Major Projects Canberra head Duncan Edghill, Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Transport Minister Chris Steel and Abergeldie Contractors chief executive Mark Bruzzone at a sod-turning ceremony to mark the project's start on Monday. Picture by Jasper Lindell

A major infrastructure project at the intersection of London Circuit and Commonwealth Avenue will have the biggest impact to travel times in the morning peak, the government believes.

