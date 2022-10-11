His friendly face and calm demeanour have been staples of the ABC television news in Canberra for two decades.
But, now, Craig Allen has announced he is stepping away from the news desk, saying he will no longer be presenting the weekend television news.
Allen, who has more than 30 years of experience in the media, as a political advisor and then journalist and presenter with 10 Capital and then ABC Canberra television, made his decision public via Facebook on Tuesday. He had taken a break from newsreading since January but was making the move permanent.
"And now to the news..." he began.
"I've decided that, 20 years after reading my first news bulletin for ABC Canberra, it's time for different challenges.
Much has changed at the ABC over the last 20 years, and those teams have shrunk, making news presenting a much lonelier business these days.- ABC Canberra's Craig Allen who is stepping down as the weekend newsreader
"Presenting live TV in the ACT (including at 10 Capital from 1996) has been a wonderful, exhilarating (at times terrifying!) ride, and I fell in love with the industry on my first day in the job in 1988.
"But it's time to step out from behind the desk.
"I've absolutely loved the small supportive team around me, who made me look more attractive and sound more intelligent than I could on my own. Much has changed at the ABC over the last 20 years, and those teams have shrunk, making news presenting a much lonelier business these days."
"Over the years I anchored Canberra's first weekend bulletin - premiering on the night of the Canberra firestorm in 2003 - presented a few editions of Stateline/730 ACT, Anzac Day March broadcasts and numerous other bulletins on location.
"The hours weren't always family friendly. My beautiful wife Tamsin shouldered so much of the burden over those decades of my weekend and shift work and I'm grateful for her love & patience allowing me to carry on as long as I did."
Allen fans should, however, not despair.
"I'm not going anywhere!!" he wrote, on Facebook.
"I'm enjoying telling feature stories for ABC TV, radio and online and I'm looking forward to bringing our audience more community stories in coming months and years."
Allen revealed to The Canberra Times in 2017 that, despite his calm and solid presenting style, he had long suffered almost debilitating anxiety and panic attacks. Almost to the extent that he thought about walking away from the news industry, which thrives on live TV.
Allen said then he finally opened up to his local GP and was prescribed anti-depressants, those steps changed his life as he had the ability to go to work and not feel overwhelmed.
The father-of-two has other calming hobbies, from growing orchids to woodturning, and is a frequent visitor to Nepal.
He is a director of REACH for Nepal, a Canberra charity that takes groups to Nepal where they trek through the area and build community projects.
ABC Canberra editor Julie Doyle said nothing would change in the short-term.
"Craig took a break from reading at the start of this year so in the short-term nothing will change," she said.
"We'll continue to use our team of regular readers that have been backfilling the position since January."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.