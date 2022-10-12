The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher says Labor government can't waive the ACT historic housing debt

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:00am
Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher says the ACT is "not in a position" to waive the territory's historic housing debt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT senator and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the federal government is "not in a position" to waive the territory's $100 million historic housing debt.

