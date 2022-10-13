The Canberra Times
Is House of the Dragon better than Game of Thrones? No, but who cares?

By B. R. Doherty
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:35am, first published 12:30am
Yes, 200-odd sleeps is a terribly long time for Charles's loyal subjects to have to wait for his crowning, so thank goodness we have House of the Dragon to sate our royal cravings while the King of Australia gets his paperwork sorted out with God.

