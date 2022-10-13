Is House of the Dragon better than Game of Thrones? No, but who cares?

Speaking of milky white bottoms - and not counting the pornographic décor - there's no doubt the creators of HotD made the executive decision against emulating the gratuitous nudity for which its predecessor became quickly renowned. This was a wise call. The new series comes more than a decade after GoT's first episode went to air and audiences of 2022 are far more evolved than their 2011 counterparts, and far more likely to cancel an enterprise should their delicate sensibilities be assaulted.