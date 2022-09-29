The original Swimming with Sharks had Spacey at his caustic best. He played a movie mogul called Buddy Ackerman who treats his new assistant so terribly, the young writer is forced to exact revenge resulting in the kind of unexpected consequences audiences of 30 years ago could ponder appreciatively as they stood before a clunky, temperamental appliance and rewound a leased cartridge of magnetic tape before physically returning the cumbersome slab of plastic to a bricks-and-mortar Video Ezy outlet down at the arcade before 6pm lest they incur a four-dollar fine, which, of course, they would pay dutifully and with much chagrin should they be tardy and lessen the chances of another worthy community member having the opportunity to repeat this anachronistic ritual for themselves in their own carpeted homes.