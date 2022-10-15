ACT public schools fail to meet NAPLAN targets

ACT public schools failed to meet targets for NAPLAN gain across year levels in reading and numeracy.
The ACT Education Directorate compared mean scores for students between years 3 and 5 and between years 7 and 9 to see if students had made the expected level of progress over two years.
The directorate's 2022 annual report showed targets were not met between 2019 and 2021 across reading and numeracy for all year levels.
A directorate spokesman said ambitious targets were set despite the period being impacted by the pandemic and the variation in gain over time in the ACT reflected the national pattern.
"It is noted that in many cases where the target was not met, performance in 2021-22 exceeded that of the previous reporting period, which provides evidence of improvement, despite the significant ongoing impact of the pandemic," the spokesman said.
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said it was disappointing the academic results of students in the territory were not turning around.
"I've laid out a strategy, which is bringing out the best in every child, and I think it's time the government starts serious reform," he said.
Mr Hanson said there was no doubt the COVID period was disruptive for students and staff but it would be disingenuous to blame the pandemic for missed targets.
He said the cohort of students particularly affected by disruptions would need ongoing support, but the updated results were similar to pre-pandemic trends.
Parent representatives previously raised concerns about their children falling behind academically over the past three years and called for a systemic approach to help them catch up.
The directorate spokesman said the impact of the pandemic was varied for students and families.
"Our schools focus on the needs of individual students and work with them and their families directly on what assistance they might need as a result of disruptions in their lives, including as a result of the pandemic," he said.
"Our schools are well-placed to understand the needs of their students and well-resourced to address them."
The spokesman did not directly respond to questions as to whether there was a system-wide strategy to ensure targets were met in future or whether it would consider centralised curriculum planning to ensure consistency between classrooms.
"All ACT public schools teach in line with the Australian curriculum, which has a strong focus on literacy and numeracy skills," he said.
He said the directorate would focus on its other two strategic objectives of promoting equity in learning outcomes and centring teaching around students as individuals.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
