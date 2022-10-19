The image of sticky barnacles that get in the way of good government is the opposite of the more optimistic saying "change the government, change the nation", that is attributed to former prime minister Paul Keating. This latter idea evokes the aspiration that everything changes quickly when a new government takes office. It is an image that stresses immediate discontinuity and change rather than lingering barnacles which must be attended to by a new government before the ship of state sails on.