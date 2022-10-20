Medibank has become the latest victim of a cyber attack a month after the personal details of millions of Optus customers were stolen in a separate breach.
Names, addresses, date of birth, Medicare numbers and phone numbers, are among the sensitive information that has been taken, Medibank confirmed on Thursday.
Policy numbers and some claims data was also taken by hackers during the breach.
Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned from the party's leadership team over revelations she was in an undisclosed relationship with an ex-bikie boss.
But the senator will remain as Greens spokesperson on First Nations issues, despite conceding she "made mistakes and ... [did] not exercise good judgement".
As revealed by the ABC on Thursday, Senator Thorpe dated former Rebels in Victoria president Dean Martin while she sat on a parliamentary committee receiving confidential information on bikie gangs.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has not budged from its record low levels, but the official jobs figures nod to a labour market that won't get any tighter.
Just 900 jobs were added for the month, well below expectations and far fewer than the 33,500 lift in total employment in August.
And unemployment actually lifted by 8800, according to the Australia Bureau of Statistics, adding 0.06 per cent to the jobless rate.
Thanks to rounding, the 3.54 per cent read in September remained the same as the 3.48 per cent figure in August.
The participation rate also stayed the same at 66.6 per cent.
In other news, electric long-haul trucks could hit the road later this year after Tesla confirmed its Semi was on track to delivered in December, five years after appearing as a concept vehicle.
Additionally, the company's futuristic Cybertruck, once promised to "serve briefly as a boat," is expected go into production next year.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk revealed details of the trucks during an earnings call on Thursday, also making a bold prediction the car maker could "far exceed" Apple's value of $US2.3 trillion ($A3.7) trillion with what he called "the most exciting product portfolio of any company on Earth".
Mr Musk said the first Tesla Semi - an electric truck designed to travel up to 800 kilometres on a single charge - would be delivered to Pepsi in the United States on December 1.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
