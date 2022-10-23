The Canberra Times
'Go to the middle', Canberra Liberals told they have 'every chance' if they change

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 23 2022 - 6:30pm
Kate Carnell; Former Chief Minister of the ACT, left, Elizabeth Lee; Leader of the Opposition of the ACT, centre, and Sussan Ley; Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party. Picture by James Croucher

With exactly two years to go to the next ACT election, three prominent moderate Liberal women have stood together to say the Canberra Liberals have "every chance" of wrestling power from Labor for the first time in more than 20 years, in 2024, if they embrace policies that appeal to "middle Canberra".

