The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

While Australia twiddles thumbs, Xi Jinping has entrenched his power in China

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Xi Jinping with five members of China's Communist Party leadership group in Beijing last Sunday. Picture AP

On Sunday, our security outlook worsened. Two days later, the government's budget did almost nothing about it. But at least we're stepping up our cooperation with Japan, whose importance to this country is badly underestimated by Australians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.