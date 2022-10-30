The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Renee Leon | Public Sector Informant: Rebuilding trust in government

By Renee Leon
October 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electoral commissioner Tom Rogers oversaw a smart campaign to rebuild trust in democracy. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

What do global security, successful elections, and effective research have in common?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.