That's the debate that has been overtaking the internet since the release of the music video for her song Anti-Hero. Originally, it featured the singer standing on the scales only for the word "fat" to appear in place of the numbers. Her on-screen reaction is one of obvious disappointment, meanwhile, her alter-ego (aimed to be a representation of the Taylor Swift who meets the world's high expectations) scolds her. In the past few days, the video has since been edited to remove that seconds-long frame, leaving only the reactions.