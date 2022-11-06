The Canberra Times
ACT Policing locate body of missing boy in Yerrabi Pond

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated November 6 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 11:50am
Police on the scene on Sunday morning. Picture by Dan Jervis-Bardy

Police have located the body of a missing boy in Yerrabi Pond after search efforts resumed on Sunday morning.

