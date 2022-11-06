Police have located the body of a missing boy in Yerrabi Pond after search efforts resumed on Sunday morning.
In a statement, police said investigations were underway into his death, and the deaths of his mother and brother whose bodies were located at the site on Saturday.
"Sadly, the 8-year-old boy we posted about as missing yesterday, has been located deceased in Yerrabi Pond," police said.
"The investigations into his death, and those of his mother and brother who were also discovered deceased in Yerrabi Pond yesterday, are continuing.
"At this stage, police do not believe any other party was involved.
"A report is being prepared for the Coroner."
More to come.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
