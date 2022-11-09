In their first meeting since July, key crossbencher David Pocock has met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - the ACT senator's concerns over the government's proposed industrial relation changes front and centre.
The half-hour meeting with the senator, whose vote Labor will likely need to pass the Secure Jobs Better Pay legislation, took place late Wednesday.
It comes as the bill, which will enshrine multi-employer bargaining, is expected to come to a vote in the House later on Thursday.
The Canberra Times understands the meeting was a "constructive, high-level conversation" about the bill and other matters.
The Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has already made some concessions over the bill, but Senator Pocock remains concerned there is not sufficient time to undertake proper consultation and work through what he regards as necessary amendments.
The senator has been calling for the bill to be split so changes for workers in low-paid, highly-feminised sectors could pass quickly, while time and scrutiny can be spent on other parts of the current bill.
Senator Pocock has stated he wants more time to examine the so-called "single interest" stream, which would allow easier access to multi-employer bargaining for employers in similar industries or the same location.
The government and unions want the laws passed this year as an urgent move to boost stagnant wages, but the opposition and crossbenchers have accused the Labor of gag debate and "ramming through" the bill. The opposition and business groups have criticised the reforms, saying they give unions too much power and will lead to strikes and chaos.
Labor will need the Greens plus one crossbench senator to pass the bill, with the focus on Senator Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell.
Following the meeting with Mr Albanese, it is understood Senator Pocock has pledged to continue to constructively engage with the government over the reforms.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
