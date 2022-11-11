The Prime Minister has agreed that Australians need relief from soaring energy prices. Anthony Albanese said that a cap on the price of gas was one option on the table.
But he brushed off speculation about a new tax on the profits of gas and coal. He reemphasised that the government saw renewables as the nation's long-term path to cheaper energy prices and lower carbon emissions.
Asked if the government would introduce a gas price cap, the Prime Minister said it was under consideration.
As though to illustrate the government's dilemma in trying to keep gas prices down but also to discourage the use of gas, it's emerged that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are on track to rise about 1 per cent this year.
Released during the United Nations COP27 climate summit, the Global Carbon Budget report laid bare the gap between the promises governments, companies and investors have made to cut planet-warming emissions in future years and their actions today - which cause emissions to keep rising.
Three broadband internet providers have been fined $33.5 million after failing to ensure that some customers could achieve internet speeds they were paying for.
Telstra will pay $15 million after action was taken by consumer watchdog the ACCC in the Federal Court. Optus agreed to pay $13.5 million while TPG will pay $5 million.
Each of the three providers admitted liability for contraventions of the Australian Consumer Law, Justice Mark Moshinsky said.
And more than a century after the end of World War I, the thousands of Australians killed in the Great War and later conflicts have been remembered across the country. Australians paused at 11am to mark Remembrance Day and commemorate the 103,000 Australians who lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations.
The national event at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra was the first to be held without COVID-19 social restrictions since 2019, attracting hundreds of people including veterans, their families and schoolchildren.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
