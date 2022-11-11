The Canberra Times
The Informer: Government thinks about capping gas prices

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
November 11 2022 - 4:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Prime Minister has agreed that Australians need relief from soaring energy prices. Anthony Albanese said that a cap on the price of gas was one option on the table.

