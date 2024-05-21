Heyman gains momentum for Olympics nod with latest Matildas call-up

Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman has been named in the latest 23-player Matildas squad for their farewell series against China, as Sam Kerr was also officially ruled out of Olympics contention.
The Matildas will take on China at Adelaide Oval on May 31 and at Homebush on June 3 in what will be the squad's final home games before the Paris Olympics in July.
The Sydney game will also serve as a celebration for Canberran product, Lydia Williams, after the legendary goalkeeper announced she will retire from international soccer following the Olympics.
Heyman's selection puts her in prime position to be part of coach Tony Gustavsson's Olympics squad, should she continue her strong form in green and gold this year.
Heyman is one of six home-based players selected in the latest Matildas squad, with 17 based overseas. Before going into camp she will also play in the A-League All Stars team to face Arsenal this Friday night at Docklands in Melbourne.
"The squad we have named for this upcoming series against China PR is based on their performances for their respective clubs and also in our national team environment," Gustavsson said.
"Some players are selected based on past performances, in tournaments and in previous camps, while others are chosen for their current strong form.
"With the Olympics approaching, selection is about seeing the overall picture over four years of performance and assembling the best team possible.
"We have looked at providing cover in each of the different positions and ensuring the player profile for those positions enhance the squad. We are pleased and confident we have those options across the pitch."
The Matildas have copped further injuries since skipper Kerr and attacker Amy Sayer both suffered ACL tears, with midfielder Katrina Gorry (ankle) and Aivi Luik (hamstring) unavailable as they rehab their injuries.
Kerr and Sayer have both been ruled out of the Paris Olympics, but there is time for Gorry and Luik to get healthy in time for Games selection.
Gustavsson urged the Matildas squad to use these upcoming games as a chance to secure their spot at the Games.
"I think everyone can do the math here and understand that obviously the Olympic roster will be based mostly out of those that are in this upcoming May/June camp," Gustavsson said.
"This window will be a tough one for me and my staff in terms of evaluating players, where they are, and then the final selection process for Paris.
"We want to use this camp to summarise the evolved playing style we have built upon in the last couple of months.
"To go back to what we did at last year's Women's World Cup and the core things we did well there and then add the layers we have worked on since.
"Then we will see if we can get more of a complete overview of where we are positioned, work on nuances and details and get some answers of where are we and what do we need to keep working on come the Olympics."
Matildas v China PR at Adelaide Oval, Friday May 31, 8.10pm
Matildas v China PR at Stadium Australia, Monday June 3, 7.40pm
