A six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Yarralumla sold under the hammer at the weekend, breaking the suburb record with its $6.4 million sale price.
The three-storey house at 2 Blakely Row, Yarralumla was built in 2020 by Maxon Group and designed by Architects Ring and Associates.
The builder's own home, the grand property spans a 1017-square-metre block in a small cul-de-sac.
The property last sold for $1.37 million in 2016, CoreLogic records show.
The Yarralumla home was the top auction result among the 2159 homes taken to auction across the capitals for the week to Sunday.
Canberra saw 112 auctions for the week, with a 59.7 per cent preliminary clearance rate.
Selling agent Alex Smout of Belle Property Canberra said about 80 groups inspected the home during the sale campaign.
On Saturday there were five registered bidders, as well as a couple of conditional buyers who were hoping to be in with a chance, should the home have been passed in.
But with three active bidders vying for the property, it sold under auction conditions.
"Bidding started off at $5 million, it was quick to go straight to $5.2 million and then up to $5.5 million," Mr Smout said.
From there, bidding went up in $100,000 increments.
"At $6.1 million there was no further bidding but we weren't quite there yet. We took the buyer inside to negotiate and obviously they came up [in price] and settled at $6.4 million, and that was a deal," Mr Smout said.
The sale price eclipsed the previous residential record for Yarralumla, set in 2017 when Westridge House sold for $6.05 million.
The extravagant home features a 10-car garage at the basement level, which can be accessed by an internal lift that connects all three levels of the home.
On the ground floor is a designer kitchen with Calacatta marble benchtops and an Agate splashback. Behind it, a butler's pantry and prep area was another luxury inclusion.
Multiple living and dining areas are spread across the ground level, while most of the bedrooms, plus a study nook, are located upstairs.
Each of the six bedrooms feature an en suite and four of them have balcony access.
Outside there's a gas-heated pool and spa, an entertaining area with a built-in bar and a separate pool-house bathroom.
Despite a couple of calls from overseas buyers and some out of Sydney, all bidders on auction day were Canberra locals.
Mr Smout said there were plenty of buyers in the market for a luxury property in the ACT.
"There's very finite opportunities at this price point with that quality and [that are] fully turn-key," he said.
"Our under bidder was at $6.25 million afterwards. So yeah there's buyers with the budget obviously, it just depends on what the property is as well."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
