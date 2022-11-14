The Canberra Times
2 Blakely Row, Yarralumla ACT sells at auction for $6.4 million setting a suburb record

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 12:20pm
A six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Yarralumla sold under the hammer at the weekend, breaking the suburb record with its $6.4 million sale price.

