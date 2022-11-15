Australian youth detention is an " absolute national shame", the National Children's Commissioner has said.
Anne Holland responded to reports of mistreatment of children in juvenile detention, including that some were "hogtied".
A report published today revealed Queensland had the highest youth incarceration rates in the country.
Most of the children or teenagers were being held in custody, but had not been charged.
Meanwhile, the east coast has been flooded in recent weeks, with heartbreaking images and video showing the devastation it has caused.
There are flood warnings in place across all three eastern states.
Sudden and intense flash flooding has left the central western NSW village of Eugowra in ruins. The State Emergency Service said 150 people were plucked to safety from rooftops in Eugowra and Molong on Monday, with 11 helicopters flying them to Orange.
Flooding has also devastated the village of Cudal, between Canowindra and Molong, where water has swept into shops and houses and through acreages.
In Forbes, further west, residents were told to evacuate early this morning, with the weather bureau warning of a peak similar to that of the historic 1952 floods.
There are four main climate drivers behind Australia's wet weather, with the summer expected to be rainy.
An inquiry into a January 2020 Canberra bushfire - which destroyed 80 per cent of a national park - has been suddenly postponed.
This is only one day after the inquiry was told the bushfire may have been sparked by an army personnel needing a "whiz break".
Australians won't be able to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine booster until at least next year.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said it did not recommend the rollout of a fifth vaccine dose, or third booster, despite a rise in the number of virus cases.
Health Minister Mark Butler said ATAGI noted an extra booster was unlikely to reduce the fourth wave of cases.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news.
