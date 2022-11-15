The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Spotlight on Australia's 'national shame', children in youth detention

LT
By Lanie Tindale
November 15 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in the central west.

Australian youth detention is an " absolute national shame", the National Children's Commissioner has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.