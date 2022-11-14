The devastating Orroral Valley bushfire in January 2020 was ignited after an army helicopter landed because one of the personnel onboard had asked for a "piss break", an inquiry has heard.
The fire tore through about 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park after it was started by one of the helicopter's lights during a reconnaissance exercise between the Australian Army and the ACT Emergency Services Agency.
The inquiry into the cause and origin of the fire came before the ACT Coroner's Court on Monday when it heard about 1.30pm on January 27, 2020, someone onboard the aircraft, ANGEL21, asked for a toilet break.
All defence personnel onboard have had their names anonymised and supressed despite there being no security issue raised and only the possibility of "some sort of prejudice" that includes "social media trolling".
An in-flight recording played to the court heard: "What are the chances of a piss break?"
The co-pilot, also officer in command, then sought authorisation to land "for the guys to get out and have a piss".
After landing in a remote are of the park, which did not form part of their reconnaissance plan that day, and disembarking, another person said "we've started a fire, we've started a fire" and "turn the search light off".
The inquiry heard that the light could get as hot as 550 degrees, which the co-pilot denied knowing.
During questioning by Kylie Nomchong SC, counsel assisting chief coroner Lorraine Walker, the co-pilot said no risk assessment had been conducted.
Ms Nomchong said there was a live issue in the inquiry about when the army advised the territory's emergency services about the aircraft igniting the fire, the manner of the ignition, and the coordinates of the fire.
Ms Walker had earlier said the inquiry was not to "crucify" any individuals for the decisions made nor to undermine the relationships between the agencies.
Among the key issues in the inquiry, which will focus on the 45 minutes it took for the helicopter crew to alert the ACT Emergency Service Agency, are the circumstances of the operation by the Defence Force, ACT ESA and ACT Parks, and Conservation Services.
The arrangements between those organisations about their roles and communications will also be examined.
Further, a detailed examination of the roles, movements and actions of personnel onboard ANGEL21 and, in particular, the communications between those personnel and the relevant organisations and the impact of those matters on efforts to control the fire's spread.
The fire burned across the territory for one month and led to the Clear Range fire across the border, destroying numerous properties.
The inquiry has also heard how the fire impacted 11 landholders - nine from NSW and two from the ACT - who are also taking part in the proceedings.
This included a couple who was getting ready "to enjoy the benefits of retirement" before the fire changed their lives.
Another landholder spent "long and lonely" months repairing some of the damages done.
Leading up to the hearing, the group of NSW residents was initially refused to appear before they challenged the decision.
The ACT Supreme Court on review ruled the Coroner's Court erred and remitted the case back to be redecided.
Chief coroner Lorraine Walker in July 2021 announced the inquiry, which lists 11 witnesses and is expected to take until Friday.
More to come ...
