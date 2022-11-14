The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Orroral Valley fire inquiry: Army pilot says helicopter landed for toilet break before aircraft ignited bushfire

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orroral Valley fire inquiry began in the ACT Coroner's Court on Monday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The devastating Orroral Valley bushfire in January 2020 was ignited after an army helicopter landed because one of the personnel onboard had asked for a "piss break", an inquiry has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.