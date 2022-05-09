The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT Coroner's Court anonymises, suppresses names of Defence personnel onboard helicopter that sparked 2020 Orroral Valley fire

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated May 9 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moments after the Orroral Valley fire was ignited. Picture: Supplied by Defence

Defence personnel onboard the helicopter that sparked the Orroral Valley fire have had their names anonymised and suppressed as part of an inquiry despite there being no security issue raised and only the possibility of "some sort of prejudice" that includes "social media trolling".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.