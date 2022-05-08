The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Watch

Under-threat regional newspapers offered $10m lifeline in the face of imminent printing cost hike

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated May 9 2022 - 4:59am, first published May 8 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked how he would support regional broadcast media on Monday, May 9 2022.

Regional newspapers under threat from rising printing costs have been offered a $10 million lifeline by the federal government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.