Avoiding clichés an uphill battle ... or is it a fool's paradise?

An atheist whose atheism is always thrivingly strong and vibrant (here let's imagine the CEO of modern atheism, professor Richard Dawkins) will think the dawn service hymn O Valiant Hearts a bundle of sentimental, fibbing clichés. It make-believes that there is valour in war and glory in dying in battle and that there is a sumptuous Heaven where the valiant dead are not dead at all but are sweetly content as they wait to be raised by a non-existing God sounding His trumpet.