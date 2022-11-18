The great novelist (and even greater poet) Robert Penn Warren spent most of his life distancing his great 1946 novel of American politics - All the King's Men - from what he called the "legendry of Huey Long". But near the end of his life, in an introduction to the 35th anniversary edition of All the King's Men he offered some perspective. He never could have written the novel without living through the Long era in Louisiana, he conceded. Living there offered an introduction to American-style fascism just before World War II introduced the world to its more developed cousin, first in Italy - where Warren wrote the first draft of what would become All the King's Men even as the bootheels of Mussolini's Black Shirts clickety-clacked on the cobblestones outside his apartment in Rome - and then in Nazi Germany.