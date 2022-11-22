Nature is showing us who's boss.
A powerful earthquake has killed more than 160 people in Indonesia's West Java province, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
The epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75 kilometres southeast of the capital Jakarta.
"So many buildings crumbled and shattered," West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said.
Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
In Australia, the Prime Minister has been visiting flood-ravaged parts of New South Wales.
Mr Albanese joined NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in Eugowra where hundreds of people had to be evacuated after a flash flood swept through, destroying houses and shops.
"Thank you for what you do," Mr Albanese said, as he greeted a community nurse.
Human frailty hasn't kept us safe either: an investigation is under way after an explosion at a northern Sydney primary school left 11 children and a teacher with burns.
Two of the year 5 children had serious burns.
The students were conducting an outdoor science experiment, mixing sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.
And finally, the American space agency NASA has sent its Orion capsule around the far side of the moon, buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit. Test dummies sat in for humans.
It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
