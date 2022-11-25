At the centre of Margrete: Queen of the North stands the commanding figure of a Danish monarch who ran the country although she never ruled in her own right, but through her husband and then as regent her adopted son King Erik (Morten Hee Andersen). She is wonderfully played by Trine Dyrholm, as a formidable and dignified woman torn between her sense of duty and her capacity for love and compassion. An able negotiator, she has seen the establishment of a treaty between Denmark and its neighbours Sweden and Norway to maintain the peace. In 1402, when the events in the film are largely set, a Nordic Union had been in existence for five years.