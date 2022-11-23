The Canberra Times
State of the Service report: Canberra's public service dry talent pool a 'serious risk'

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 1:30pm
Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott has released the 25th State of the Service report. Picture by Jamila Toderas

The government's over-reliance on Canberra as a talent pool and internal recruitment for public service leadership roles poses "significant risk" amid the national skills shortage, a taskforce of the nation's top public servants has found.

Local News

