Public service-wide bargaining to exclude spies, parliamentary staff

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
November 9 2022 - 5:30am
Public service commissioner Peter Woolcott. Picture by Karleen Minney

Spies, federal police officers and parliamentary workers are set to be left out of new public service workplace rules allowing bureaucracy-wide bargaining with employers, as the government prepares for the next round of negotiations next year.

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor.

