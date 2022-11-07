The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

$66m expenses system for federal parliamentarians suspended

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Minister of State Don Farrell. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The controversial $66 million expenses system for federal parliamentarians spending taxpayer dollars is to have its reporting suspended until mid-next year and is to be referred to the Auditor-General after a cost blow out and a June software upgrade left it virtually unworkable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.