The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Independent ACT senator David Pocock resists pressure to pass Labor's industrial relations bill, attacked by ACTU chief Sally McManus

Finn McHugh
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Finn McHugh, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Pocock is facing mounting pressure to cave in and rubberstamp Labor's industrial relations changes, with one union leader claiming families may be unable to afford Christmas presents if the contentious bill is delayed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.