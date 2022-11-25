The Canberra Times
Why I teach a course connecting Taylor Swifts songs to the works of Shakespeare, Hitchcock and Plath

By Elizabeth Scala
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
Literary devices abound in Taylor Swifts body of work. Picture by John Shearer via Getty Images

The Taylor Swift Songbook class at The University of Texas is part of a group of introductory English offerings that focus on basic methods of literary analysis and research. It fulfills different requirements for potential English majors and the general student population, so I am always looking for news ways to engage them.

