The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Police confirm they were behind order to remove human rights campaigner Drew Pavlou entering parliament, insist it was not a ban

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Federal Police have revealed they were behind an order to boot a human rights activist from Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.