The Informer: exhausted NSW communities battle day 73 of severe weather

Updated November 26 2022 - 7:22pm, first published 6:00pm
NSW SES members assist during flooding in NSW town of Eugowra. Picture by NSW SES media

As NSW enters its 73rd day of severe weather, counsellors will be deployed to flood-ravaged areas in regional NSW to help exhausted locals get back on track.

