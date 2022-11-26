As NSW enters its 73rd day of severe weather, counsellors will be deployed to flood-ravaged areas in regional NSW to help exhausted locals get back on track.
Six Lifeline crisis counsellors will be sent to towns in the central west to provide mental health care to people affected by the destruction.
Multiple regional towns including Forbes, Eugowra and Condoblin are recovering from record flooding.
Thirteen emergency warnings were in place on Saturday morning, while 52 areas were the subject of watch-and-act alerts.
Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk says the platform's ban on then President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the United States Capitol was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected.
However, Musk said incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter.
Musk announced the reactivation of Trump's account last week after a slim majority voted in a Twitter poll in favour of reinstating him.
In other news, thousands of people have bared all at Sydney's Bondi for photographer Spencer Tunick, bringing a new meaning to the term beach bum.
A section of the beach was declared a temporary nude beach after a change to local laws allowed the event to go ahead.
The shoot was staged as part of National Skin Cancer Action Week as a reminder for people to get checked for skin cancer.
The first female elephant born via artificial insemination in Australia has given birth to a healthy male.
Staff at Melbourne Zoo on Friday celebrated the safe arrival of first-time mum Mali's calf, the second Asian elephant born this month.
The calf is strong and healthy, and looks larger than the one born to elephant Dokkoon on November 16.
Both newborns will be named in coming weeks via a public competition.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
