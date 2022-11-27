The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/2022 election
Opinion

Public Sector Informant | The National Library of Australia is facing a crisis and it affects all of us

By Adrian Vickers
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Marie-Louise Ayres, director-general of the National Library of Australia which is facing a funding crisis. Picture by James Croucher

Politicians and donors love new public buildings - announceables, naming rights and commemorations on foundation stones are always a big hit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal election 2022 opinion
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.