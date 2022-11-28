The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Retail work experience should be essential

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Summer offers the option for seasonal work, with production and sales going through the roof as we all prepare to overindulge in food, wine, and gifts over the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.