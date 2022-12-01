Donald recalls those little extras in cereal packets: "But there ain't no coupe de ville hidin' in the bottom of a crackerjack box... We knew what Meatloaf meant when he sang that famous Steinman line, didn't we? My first was a set of cricketers (I'm older than you) with our own local, Arthur Morris, the first I ever found. An Invincible. Then one K R Miller. Named after the two fliers. Stories of Arthur are legend. His pic was on the NBHS wall. He allowed a young Neil Harvey to run him out when he was 99 and Harvey went on to a huge score. From all accounts (including his niece whom I taught at Newcastle then-CAE) he was a lovely guy. And of course, once asked where he was when Eric Hollies bowled Bradman second ball in THAT innings, he quietly responded "Oh I was at the other end... I made 196..." Arthur himself didn't fall far short of the century. Yes my first-ever card! Vita Brits. And later The Wonder Book of General Knowledge and of course Stamina Cards! Men of Stamina...Thanks for the memories."