Greens leader Adam Bandt has launched into a second attempt to refer former prime minister Scott Morrison for investigation by Parliament's powerful privileges committee over the secret ministries scandal.
It comes after Mr Morrison on Wednesday became the first former Australian Prime Minister to suffer the unprecedented parliamentary rebuke of being censured by Parliament over his actions.
Most of the Coalition opposed the censure motion, which passed 86 votes to 50, but Liberal MP Bridget Archer crossed the floor and former minister Karen Andrews abstained.
Mr Morrison freshly antagonised critics of his actions by offering no regret, an apology for "those offended" and a defiant defence of his prime ministerial legacy during debate on the censure.
Speaker Milton Dick is now considering the new privileges committee referral which included Mr Bandt's request that he consider whether new facts "constitute a deliberate misleading of the House". One of the likely outcomes from an adverse privileges report would be a recommendation for a House censure, which has already taken place.
The Speaker rejected the Greens' first request in September because he wasn't satisfied there was enough evidence to support allegations Mr Morrison had misled Parliament.
But the Greens believe there is now a more compelling case due to the scathing report by High Court Justice Virginia Bell into the secret ministries scandal, as well as Mr Morrison stating that he accepted the findings and recommendations.
Mr Bandt is particularly targeting Mr Morrison's explanation on Wednesday that the ministry list tabled in Parliament "referenced as it does that ministers may be sworn to administer additional departments" and whether this constitutes a deliberate misleading of the House.
He also noted Mr Morrison accepted in his speech that some of his appointments "were unnecessary and that insufficient consideration was given to these decisions at the time, including non-disclosure".
The Greens leader told the Speaker the ministry list did not note that Mr Morrison had been sworn into additional portfolios.
Mr Dick said he would consider the material "carefully and thoroughly" before reporting back to the House on the matter.
Mr Morrison's office has been contacted for comment.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
