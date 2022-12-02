Let's make that take two.
Everyone's favourite magpie, Big Swoop, has returned to Garema Place, looking glossy and well-rested. And robust. Very robust.
The first incarnation of Yanni Pounartzis' whimsical sculpture met a horrible end just hours after it was unveiled in March, vandalised by passers-by. He was eventually whisked away, but not before winning the hearts and minds of Canberrans, with few able to resist a selfie with the big bird and even one industrious maker turning out Big Swoop earrings.
Big Swoop 2.0 uses the same design as the original sculpture, but is a whole lot stronger. The work went back to Mr Pounartzis' collaborators to be rebuilt.
"He's basically an exact replica of the original Big Swoop," Mr Pounartzis said.
"They used the same steel structure and basically rebuilt him with 8mm fibreglass. So it should last 20, 30 years."
Big Swoop's mates in Garema Place seemed happy to have him back, a chorus of magpie song accompanying the reverberations of a drill as the sculpture was secured into place, not on the ground this time, but lifted above the crowds, on a plinth.
"Which also makes it more of a showcase," Mr Pounartzis said.
"And what we're going to do is put some skater-haters on the edge, just to protect it from skaters."
Big Swoop has also moved more into the centre of Garema Place, in amongst it all.
"Generally, I think this new location will help," Mr Pounartzis said.
"I mean sure people will still climb it and kids will still climb it, but it's a lot more robust."
And Big Swoop still has his hot chip. Because what is more quintessentially Garema Place than a magpie snagging a dropped chip?
Mr Pounartzis was glad to see his creation back in amongst the people.
"Look, he wouldn't be back if he didn't become iconic so quickly," he said.
"It's just great that everyone supported it. Especially the City Renewal Authority who believed in it and did whatever it took to get it back and I really appreciate that. Because it deserves to stay.
"I don't want it to be about it being damaged anymore. It's a new Big Swoop. He's strong and designed to stay."
Big Swoop was funded by a placemaking grant from the City Renewal Authority.
You can follow Big Swoop on Instagram @big__swoop
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
