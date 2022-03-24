The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

That didn't take long. Big Swoop caged after it was vandalised

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated March 24 2022 - 4:29am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Big Swoop statue has been fenced in after being vandalised just hours after his triumphant unveiling in Garema Place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.