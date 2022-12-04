Thousands of fans packed out live sites across the country to watch Australia take on Argentina in the World Cup, only for the Socceroos to go down 2-1. It means Australia are out of the competition.
Flares and fireworks were set off at Melbourne's Federation Square even before the match began at 6am on Sunday. The flare habit was emulated at other sites in Australia, including Canberra, though not on anywhere like the scale in Melbourne.
So many flares were set off at Federation Square that the big screen became lost behind thick plumes of red smoke.
With Australia out, people may be turning their attention to more mundane matters - like energy bills and their looming rises.
One senior minister is hopeful the Commonwealth and the states and territories can come up with a solution to keep them down when the politicians meet this coming week.
Bill Shorten says all options remain on the table with the stakes being too high to not reach a decision on how to act.
"This issue is too important not to leave the room without it," he said on Sunday.
"Let's see what emerges from discussions on Wednesday."
And if energy isn't enough to worry about, experts say that Australian hospitals could be forced to pay ransoms to criminals to keep patients safe.
The global firm Palo Alto Networks suggests it's time hospitals, government services and businesses start discussing whether they'd pay a ransom and how much they'd fork out.
"What are your crown jewels and if someone wants to get access to that, how much is it worth to you?" says regional chief security officer Sean Duca.
The troubling warning comes after unprecedented hacks affecting millions of Medibank and Optus customers.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.