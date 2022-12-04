The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Proud in defeat as Socceroos go out

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 4 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Shocked Socceroos fan after Argentina score a goal to secure a 2-1 win against Australia in the World Cup. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Thousands of fans packed out live sites across the country to watch Australia take on Argentina in the World Cup, only for the Socceroos to go down 2-1. It means Australia are out of the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.