Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann, the two former Liberal Party staffers at the centre of a discontinued rape trial, are expected to seek compensation worth millions of dollars.
Ms Higgins plans to sue her former employers and pursue a multi-million dollar claim from the Commonwealth.
While the man Ms Higgins alleges raped her is also considering an insurance claim and defamation action after criminal charges against him were dropped.
Meanwhile, the man charged with abusing Grace Tame faced a Hobart court on Monday for allegedly harassing Ms Tame via social media.
Nicolaas Ockert Bester has been charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence, in relation to social media posts on Twitter this year.
In South Australia, a flood warning has been issued for parts of Renmark, as surging Murray River waters begin to impact the town.
A first watch and act message was issued on Monday ahead of an expected peak in about 10 days.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas visited Renmark over the weekend.
Mr Albanese praised the character and resilience of those in the flood's path who were working together to prepare.
"This is a difficult time but I have been really heartened by the optimism of this local community and just the sheer confidence that this community can be resilient and can get through this," he said.
In NSW, a new reward was announced on Monday for an old crime - the bombing of Sydney's Israeli Consulate and Hakoah Club.
Police Minister Paul Toole said a $1 million reward would be offered to help solve the 40-year-old mystery.
A gas-powered bomb exploded in front of the Israeli Consulate in Sydney about 2pm on December 23, 1982. Five hours later, a car parked in the basement the Hakoah Club at Bondi exploded.
Staying in the state, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell released new school syllabuses on Monday, with a plan to overhaul the English and maths curriculum.
"What we'll see with these new syllabuses across English and maths is that continued focus on explicit learning and evidence-based approach and making sure that students master the basics," Ms Mitchell told reporters.
Meanwhile, Christmas shoppers are being urged to exercise extreme caution while buying gifts for family and friends this festive season.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has advised there were about $2 billion worth of scams last year and that number is expected to double, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has warned.
"The Christmas shopping bonanza is a gift for scammers, who set up fake shops or classified ads ... they will also impersonate family members over phones and other communication devices over the holiday period," Mr Jones said.
"A few simple steps, like shopping with trusted retailers and calling family rather than texting, can make a big difference."
It comes as living costs continue to put pressure on household budgets, with a monthly inflation gauge picking up pace again.
The Melbourne Institute recorded a one per cent monthly inflation gauge for November, following smaller increases in October and September.
Meanwhile, petrol prices have eased from nearly $2-a-litre in mid-November, with the national price for unleaded petrol dropping to $1.81 a litre.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
