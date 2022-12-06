When I finally got them, I was one of the lucky ones. And my relief was palpable. My subject scores released the previous day had me concerned as my French mark wasn't what I had expected, and I was fielding phone calls from the school and classmates to ask what my mark was because theirs were lower still. I spent that 24-hour period stressing about not being able to get into any of my course preferences and being stuck with no idea what I was going to do with my life.