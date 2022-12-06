Is this because the government is unable to crunch the numbers due to its scale and the many known and unknown unknowns? Is it, as is claimed, because they don't want to "condition the market to bid even higher"? Or is it because they don't want to scare the punters with the true facts? Either way, now the opposition has released its own estimates there is a clear onus on the government to either confirm their accuracy or to come up with numbers of its own.

