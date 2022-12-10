The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Best of books: A PM's early life, a biblio-memoir, outback crime and dealing with illness

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated December 10 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best of Books: The making of a PM, Shakespeare, bedtime stories and rural noir

Taking refuge in bedtime stories is one way of dealing with bad news, especially with kids. Meanwhile, a good political biography can quiet the mind, as can a good Australian crime thriller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.