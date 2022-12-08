The Canberra Times
Environmental reforms are long overdue

By The Canberra Times
December 9 2022 - 5:30am
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. Picture by James Croucher.

Given it is now 52 years since Richard Nixon created America's Environmental Protection Agency in order to bypass the plethora of confusing, and often ineffective, environmental legislation passed by individual states why has it taken Australia so long to do the same?

