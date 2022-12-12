The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Kasy Chambers | The jobs boom is a lie until we get real about job creation

By Kasy Chambers
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You might have noticed the spate of articles on the "boom" in jobs across Australia over the past year. Both the government and opposition have committed to full employment, and work has become a key indicator of how we are rebounding after a tough few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.