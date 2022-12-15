The Canberra Times
Police have found 74-year-old man Leopold Hungsberg

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 11:00am
Leopold 'Leo' Hungsberg. Picture supplied

ACT police have found 74-year-old Leopold Hungsberg, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

