What happened on Monday in Wieambilla was no accident. It was, as we reported on Tuesday, a "ruthless and cold-blooded execution". I'm no coroner, thank God and very grateful to those smart meticulous people, but from the outside, the fatal shooting of Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with 58-year-old resident Alan Dare, at the hands of the Trains, Nathaniel, a former school teacher, his brother Gareth and sister-in-law, Stacey, looks as if it was a plan, a terrible plan.